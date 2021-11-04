 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 86 cents at $59.82/cwt.
  • National live was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $60.46.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.75 at $97.69.

Hog futures are gapping higher “which leaves gaps open above and below current levels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Volatility of cutouts may indicate a bottom in the market USDA daily cash hog market report.”

Pork export sales were up this week and the highest since April 29, The Hightower Report noted. “Momentum studies are rising from mid-range which could accelerate a move higher if resistance levels are penetrated.”

