In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up $2.36 to $105.83/cwt.
- National live up $1.03 to $110.90/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $1.03 to $110.90.
National carcass cutout down $3.54 to $104.20/cwt.
Hog supplies are expected to tighten throughout the year, with the USDA reducing production estimates, Total Farm Marketing said, but that didn’t stop losses in the market.
Techincals are moving into oversold territory, with a negative short-term trend. “It is a slightly negative indicator that the close was lower than the pivot swing number,” The Hightower Report said.