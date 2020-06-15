In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 55 cents lower to $29.87/cwt.
- National live was 19 cents higher to $25.72
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.23 to $29.71
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $4.53 to $65.46/cwt.
Traders continue to watch how the market will handle absorbing the big meat supply moving forward. “Traders remain concerned over the market absorbing so much meat in the weeks just ahead,” the Hightower Report said. “The CME lean index was down $1.02 to $48.97. Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $68.28, down $1.74 on the day.”
“Last week, hog slaughter actually beat slaughter from the same week last year, though traders are growing less and less concerned about a surge in production because average weights have dropped for four weeks in a row,” Stewart-Peterson said. “July hogs traded within a relatively quiet range today.”