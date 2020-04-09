In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 38 cents to $39.96/cwt.
- National live was up $2.80 to $29.35
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 15 cents to $40.15
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 34 cents to $51.07/cwt.
June lean hogs closed down $2.77 at $48.67, nearly $2 off the contract high. Hightower says traders are concerned about plant operations considering some temporary shutdowns have occurred due to COVID-19. Average slaughter weights were down over the past week, which should provide some price support.
Brugler Marketing says the April WASDE update to pork production was a 50 million lb. increase to 29.049 billion lbs. Pork export bookings from the week ending April 2 were 55,913 MT, which was the biggest sales number since April 4 of last year.