Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.82 to $90.72/cwt.
  • National live was down $1.29 to $71.48
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $94.63

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $6.87 at $109.72/cwt.

The October gap closed on Friday and the market is “still a huge discount to cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers not aggressive in cash market as they can satisfy demand.”

Despite October’s discount to the cash, the five-year average for the lean index is $60 for early September, The Hightower Report said.

