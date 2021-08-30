In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.82 to $90.72/cwt.
- National live was down $1.29 to $71.48
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $94.63
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $6.87 at $109.72/cwt.
The October gap closed on Friday and the market is “still a huge discount to cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers not aggressive in cash market as they can satisfy demand.”
Despite October’s discount to the cash, the five-year average for the lean index is $60 for early September, The Hightower Report said.