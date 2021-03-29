In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 43 cents at $96.37/cwt.
- National live up $1.60 at $73.78.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $98.22.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 31 cents at $107.84.
Hogs were weaker today, but they are still at prices we haven’t seen since 2014 and there is strength in the market, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
The cash market stayed red-hot but futures struggled a little today, according to Total Farm Marketing.