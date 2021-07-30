 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was 88 cents lower to $101.70/cwt.
  • National live fell $5.43 to $76.65
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $103.84

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 2 cents to $123.89/cwt.

“After four days down and with a discount to the cash market, the market may find some underlying support soon,” the Hightower Report said. “However, supplies are on the rise and China demand is declining and that leaves a bearish fundamental tilt to the market. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $124.97, up $1.10 on the day.”

“The last underlying factor in the market has been the finding of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Though not here in the U.S., it is close to home and could be making the market nervous in the near term. This push lower overall is more technically driven, and that technical picture looks weak into the weekend.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

