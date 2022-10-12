People are also reading…
Hogs “look vulnerable to a further short-term uptrend” as the market corrects the “abnormally wide basis levels,” The Hightower Report said. “An uptick in the lean index plus a bounce in pork values could add to the buying support.”
“China’s pork prices are strong as demand was huge during its week-long holiday as consumers were out in force after being cooped up over COVID restrictions,” Walsh Trading said. “Supply is tight over there and they have come to the U.S. more in recent weeks.”