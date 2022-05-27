In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 1.67 to $109.68/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 14 cents to $113.77/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $1.97 to $106.16/cwt.
Packers can’t buy enough market ready hogs. Year to date slaujghter as of May 21 was down 5%. With fewer hogs there is less pork available on the daily market, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Hogs are solidly in an uptrend after roaring higher yesterday and are continuing the trend today, according to Total Farm Marketing.