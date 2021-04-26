Hog are starting the week at mixed to higher after buyers returned at the end of last week, supported by a USDA cold storage report reflecting tight pork supplies and strong on-going demand, Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
Hogs continue to work higher on solid pork demand, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said this morning. For last week, June hogs were $4.52 higher, he said.
However, the pork market has seen volatile price action over the last few weeks with a clash of talk of good demand for pork in the U.S., but sluggish export news. “If China backs away from aggressive imports of US pork, there will be more to absorb and this could pressure pork values,” The Hightower Report said this morning.