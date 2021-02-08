 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

  Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base down 71 cents to $60.62.
  • National live was unchanged at $51.52.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 69 cents at $84.87.

Hogs closed higher on the day but off the highs, according to The Hightower Report. The market closed higher for the fifth session in a row.

Recent reports highlighted the severe disease outbreaks in China, home of the world’s largest pig herd, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Strong demand, both domestically and abroad, are supporting carcass values at $84, according to Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The F…

  Updated

The USDA pork cutout released after the close came in at $84.48. This is up $5.72 from Wednesday, and up from $81.85 a week ago, according to …

