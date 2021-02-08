In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down 71 cents to $60.62.
- National live was unchanged at $51.52.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported due to confidentiality.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up 69 cents at $84.87.
Hogs closed higher on the day but off the highs, according to The Hightower Report. The market closed higher for the fifth session in a row.
Recent reports highlighted the severe disease outbreaks in China, home of the world’s largest pig herd, according to Total Farm Marketing.