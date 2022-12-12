 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $1.39 to $81.68/cwt.
  • National live price was $63.46, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.17 lower to $82.32

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.62 to $86.94/cwt.

Traders are watching trends in China hog futures, which have been moving lower. “China hog futures were down sharply on Friday and again this morning and have push down to the lowest level since June,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $86.87, down $1.69 on the day.”

“The front-end contract in Chinese hog futures lost 6% on the over-night on demand concerns, which keeps the U.S. hog market concerned,” Total Farm Marketing said. “This followed last week's net negative export sales totals as the Chinese consumer is just lacking from the retail market overseas.”

