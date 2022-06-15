In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 61 cents to $119.86/cwt.
- National live rose $3.40 to $91.03
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 25 cents higher to $121.27
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.88 lower to $105.79/cwt.
“Traders seem hopeful that weights will come down, and that pork demand might improve with the high price of poultry,” the Hightower Report said. “However, pork values have remained in a choppy sideways action, and exports remain sluggish. The 2-day lean index jumped to 108.13 today and that may have helped support.”
“Hogs are higher thanks to a big jump in cash as the packers aggressively purchased hogs yesterday, but the cutout moved in the other direction and lost 2.71, erasing yesterday’s gain,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Slaughter pace has been lagging with a large revision lower from the original stated number on Monday, and packers will likely not be very aggressive today.”