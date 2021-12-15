 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Hogs are called mixed for this morning. Futures continued to consolidate at the top of last week’s trading range as prices seek direction this week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The recent hog rally was likely limited by the influence of the December contract expiring, keeping prices in line with the cash index.

Front-month lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with 60 to 80 cent losses, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The December contract was $72.17 at expiration, and will be settled against the index.

CropWatch Weekly Update

