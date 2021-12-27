 Skip to main content
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 78 cents to $59.75/cwt.
  • National live at $47.87/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality.

United States inventory of all hogs and pigs on December 1, 2021 was 74.2 million head. This was down 4 percent from December 1, 2020, and down 1 percent from September 1, 2021, , according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Packers may be less aggressive this week due to slaughter not being at full capacity during the holidays, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

