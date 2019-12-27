In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 39 cents to $49.06/cwt.
- National live was up 53 cents to $38.63
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 44 cents to $49.23
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 74 cents at $75.04/cwt.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for the U.S./China pork connection and it finally seems to be coming to fruition,” William Moore of the Price Futures Group said. That would translate to less supply down the road.
The summer month contracts for lean hogs have struggled once again with resistance at $90, Stewart-Peterson said. “The hog market is still dealing with large amounts of slaughter animals in the front months.”