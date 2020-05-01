In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 1 cent to $37.48/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was not reported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $5.89 at $106.61/cwt.
Traders aren’t looking at the slaughterhouse capacity issues, The Hightower Report said. “The dramatic surge in pork cut-out values leaves packer profit margins at an extremely high level,” they said. “Talk that restaurants will begin to reopen in the weeks just ahead added to the positive tone.”
The rally today “took out the bearish formation created by the price action from Monday to Wednesday,” Ben Dicostanzo of Walsh Trading said. Monday will bring expanded limits to the hog trade.