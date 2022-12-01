 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 80 cents to $85.26/cwt.
  • National live price was $66.04, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 48 cents to $87.22

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 81 cents lower to $86.52/cwt.

“Feb contract posted a bullish reversal on the charts yesterday, and that triggered additional buying strength on Thursday,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Prices quickly moved higher during the session, and Feb hogs are back to the price levels the market closed at last week. Dec hogs are moving closer to expiration on Dec. 14 and stay tied to the cash market and the index.”

Analysts are also watching trends in China’s sow herd, which has been increasing. “China reported their sow herd at 43.79 mln head as of October, which was up 0.7% yr/yr (itself a 6.6% increase from 2020), and compared to 43.48 mln head in September,” Brugler Marketing said.

