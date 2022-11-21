People are also reading…
While packer profit margins are in the black, pork prices continue to push lower and this kept the cash market trend down, The Hightower Report said today.
While the cash market news remains bearish, December hogs are already trading at a discount to the cash market, and this may help provide some support on technical breaks, Hightower said. However, the technical action is weak, and the close under $84.65 for December hogs “suggests a continued selloff,” the Report said.