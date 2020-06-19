In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 5 cents lower to $28.48/cwt.
- National live was $24.01, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 50 cents to $28.07
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 37 cents to $64.64/cwt.
“China's customs authority has asked food exporters to China to sign a declaration that there produce is not contaminated by Novell coronavirus,” the Hightower Report said. “A continued sluggish demand tone, plus fears that hogs are backed up in the country and that near term supply will swell has helped to pressure.”
Analysts are seeing reasons for optimism in the expectation China will buy more U.S. farm products, including pork. “Pork values are seeing stabilization, but the cash index still trending lower,” Stewart-Peterson said. “China is expected to ramp up purchases of US farm products soon, and pork could be a major target. There are dropping average carcass weights."