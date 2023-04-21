In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 90 cents to $66.02/cwt.
- National live at $53.64/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout up $2.28 to $80.43/cwt.
African swine fever in China may be pushing more pork into their domestic market. This may be offering weakness to the U.S. for now, but in the long term could be viewed as supportive, according to Total Farm Marketing.
If the cash market would turn higher, the market seems to have plenty of the supply fundamentals to work higher, according to the Hightower Report.