In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 2 cents to $42.61/cwt.
- National live was $1.62 higher to $32.44
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.05 lower to $42.81
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.89 to $69.41/cwt.
Traders were looking for fresh export news to help absorb increased production. “With US pork production running 8-12% above a year ago, the market will need active export news to avoid weakness in pork cut-out values ahead,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $79.18, up $7.88.”
“Huge pork production may be starting to take a toll on pork prices and overwhelming domestic demand,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The pullback in the U.S. dollar should help to boost exports, but the dollar did appear to stabilize today. Hog contracts continued their choppy and sideways trend today, unable to break through nearby resistance or fall through nearby support.”