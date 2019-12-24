The Hogs and Pig report was a bit supportive to the April contract and the potential of strong demand from China should provide “solid support on corrections,” The Hightower Report said. Hog market trading this morning will likely be choppy, but the actions of China will dictate the short term direction, The Hightower Report said.
Allendale notes that, China brought in 229,707 metric tons of pork in November which is more than 150% up from last year. Pork imports in the first 11 months of this year are at 1.733 million metric tons, which is 58% above last year over the same period.