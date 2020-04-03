In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.70 lower to $42.88/cwt.
- National live was down $1.87 to $37.33
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 21 cents to $43.84
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.84 to $57.37/cwt.
“The cash index is started to accelerate its lower trend though the cash market is still trading at a huge premium to the front month, especially in delivery month,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork values have fallen to their lowest values since Feb of 2019 as elevated supply overwhelms a significant pullback in demand.”
Traders have concerns about declining China pig prices. “China pig prices are starting to decline which has many nervous that China may start to buy less pork from the US. June hogs made their third gap lower session in a row today and are deeply oversold,” Stewart-Peterson said.