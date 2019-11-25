China’s pig herd fell 0.6% in October (3% drop last month). This is the smallest month-on-month contraction in a year, Allendale reported. They did not disclose the year-on-year decline in October, but in September it had dropped 41% on the year. China's stock of breeding sows rose 0.6% in October, the first monthly increase since April 2018, official figures showed, signaling China’s pig production may soon start to recover.
The USDA Cold Storage data was released on Friday afternoon and showed frozen pork stocks at an all-time October record of 614.508 million lbs. That was a 7.64% increase over last year, and 35.17% above the 10-year average for the month, Brugler Marketing reported.