The supply fundamentals for hogs look bearish, and the market may be setting up for a contra-seasonal move lower, according to The Hightower Report. However, with the jump in pork values and better than expected export sales news this past week, it may see a further advance over the near term.
Pork cutout futures closed with 40 to 60 cent losses on the day Friday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. USDA’s national pork carcass cutout value was 97 cents weaker to $82.09.