In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.53 to $48.34/cwt.
- National live down 26 cents to $39.79/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 50 cents to $48.60/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 31 cents to $63.96/cwt.
April lean hogs were down 45 cents to $63.77, $1.27 off the contract high. The market closed lower for the third consecutive session, says Hightower. Despite higher prices in earlier trading, “weakness in the cash market and weakness in the pork product market continues to spark selling,” Hightower said.
Carcass cutout values were sharply lower, coming roughly 19 percent lower than the last peak in January. Stewart-Peterson says market weights for the Iowa-Minnesota market continue to decrease from not only previous week numbers, but those posted at a similar date in 2019.