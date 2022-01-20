In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down $3.72 to $66.56/cwt.
- National live was unreported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $68.90.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $3.23 to $92.24.
Consumers are stocking up on pork and strong demand by packers and consumers is helping the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.
April hogs traded sharply higher and that leaves them holding a higher than normal premium to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report.