Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National Carcass base down 785 cents to $61.16.
  • National live was up $1.51 at $50.73.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $64.62.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $5.60 at $85.83.

Although today’s hog market was mixed, the fact that was steady despite a number of downward indicators shows just how strong the long-term upward trend is, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.

April hogs experienced an outside-day session but did manage to close slightly higher, according to The Hightower Report.

