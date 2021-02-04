In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base down 785 cents to $61.16.
- National live was up $1.51 at $50.73.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $64.62.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $5.60 at $85.83.
Although today’s hog market was mixed, the fact that was steady despite a number of downward indicators shows just how strong the long-term upward trend is, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.
April hogs experienced an outside-day session but did manage to close slightly higher, according to The Hightower Report.