In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $1.95 lower to $35.60/cwt.
- National live was $30.57, with no comparison to the prior day.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.84 to $35.39
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 20 cents to $53.07/cwt.
“Uncertainty about demand for slaughter supplies moving forward is very bearish and will likely keep a lid on sizeable rectory bounces in the near term,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Pork values continue to climb with questions about pork production in the coming weeks. April futures are moving to converge with the cash index this week.”
Analysts were weighing the impact of a processing plant that closed due to the virus.
“While the Sioux Falls plant represents 4-5% of total slaughter, traders are reluctant to believe that the plant will reopen soon,” the Hightower Report said. “If slaughter capacity does not return to normal soon, hogs will back-up in the country and weights will surge higher.”