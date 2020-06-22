In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 11 cents to $28.36/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 38 cents to $27.67
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 20 cents at $64.84/cwt.
News that China has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson food plant where hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus helped to pressure the market, according to The Hightower Report.
Pork processing facilities have been hit hard with employee health issues and some slaughter facilities have shut down in recent months. Earlier this year daily slaughter levels were about to set new records, according to ADM Investor Services.