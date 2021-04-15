In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.43 to $102.78/cwt.
- National live was down 66 cents to $77.97
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base is at $105.07
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.28 at $113.37/cwt.
Hog action has been choppy, Total Farm Marketing said, as the cash trade “could be an indicator of a top.”
Selling has pushed the lean hog market down to its lowest point since early April, as there is still negative technical influence from Monday’s reversal, The Hightower Report said. “Sluggish export sales news, especially from China and weakness in pork values this week helped to pressure.”