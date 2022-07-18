In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $5.52 to $112.47/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 22 cents lower to $121.96/cwt.
“Ideas that pork production will remain well below year ago in the months ahead helped to provide support as well,” the Hightower Report said. “China's hog herd declined 1.9% year-on-year to 431 mln in the six months ended June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.”
“The pork cutout has been the biggest support to hog futures lately, showing the strength of demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cutout moved 3.67 higher on Friday afternoon and another 1.01 higher this morning to 123.19, with the pork cutout futures at a significant discount.”