 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $5.52 to $112.47/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 22 cents lower to $121.96/cwt.

“Ideas that pork production will remain well below year ago in the months ahead helped to provide support as well,” the Hightower Report said. “China's hog herd declined 1.9% year-on-year to 431 mln in the six months ended June, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday.”

“The pork cutout has been the biggest support to hog futures lately, showing the strength of demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cutout moved 3.67 higher on Friday afternoon and another 1.01 higher this morning to 123.19, with the pork cutout futures at a significant discount.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hot weather, which might push average hog weights lower, has helped to provide some underlying support. The continued advance in pork cutout v…

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The front end of the market is optimistic for hog demand boost, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese hog prices have firmed, adding buying supp…

Lean hogs

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash mark…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

August’s contract is showing the highest price levels since April 29, The Hightower Report said. “Very strong pork product markets have helped…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News