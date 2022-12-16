 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 77 cents to $80.67/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 5 cents to $82.85\cwt.

National carcass cutout up 1.95 to $87.44/cwt.

China was the number 2 buyer on yesterday’s export sales report, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Global export competition in 2023 will likely make it a rough road for the US. Increasing hogs in China and global trade agreements with EU such as Portugal and Spain and Brazil will make it hard for US exports to work into China and other Asian countries, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

