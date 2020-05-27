In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.57 to $37.82/cwt.
- National live was up 89 cents to $30.74
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.33 to $39.25
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $8.62 to $88.82/cwt.
The rally in lean hogs “appears to have stalled” near the $61.02 level for the July hog contract, The Hightower Report said.
“China pork supplies are thought to be running low after large releases of state supplies this year to combat rising food prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “So far this year, China has imported 170% of the pork they imported for the same time last year. U.S. pork values have been choppy and are holding up much better than beef prices.”