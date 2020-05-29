This week has seen a technical correction in the lean hog market, The Hightower Report said. “As restaurants reopen, demand could pick up steam,” they said, however, they added the short-term trend “remains down, as increasing slaughter continues to pressure the cash and product markets.”
“As hog slaughter continues to pick up strength, large supplies of heavy weight hogs have been a burden on the nearby market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “In addition, lingering concerns regarding U.S. and China relations have weighed on the market, limiting any near-term potential rallies.”