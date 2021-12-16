Hog markets were mixed this morning and looks choppy moving forward, Total Farm Marketing said. “With December hogs moving off the board, the new premium of the February contract versus the cash index will keep pressure on the hog market in the near term.”
The premium in the December futures contract to the cash market is pressuring prices as expiration comes closer, Total Farm Marketing said. “T…
Pork cutout values have been choppy and pressured, which has helped pressure the market with further downside room to go, said Matthew Strelow…
Hogs are called mixed for this morning. Futures continued to consolidate at the top of last week’s trading range as prices seek direction this…
Mexico, Japan and South Korea were the top buyer of U.S. pork last week. The cash market has been showing some signs of life, and yesterday’s …
The hog market quickly moved off an oversold condition that triggered some short-covering, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The t…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
Weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts were unavailable at press time due to packer submission problems, USDA reported.
