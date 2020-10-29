In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 31 cents to $61.70/cwt.
- National live was up $2.53 to $51.36
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base had no comparison sitting at $62.21
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.05 to $87.57/cwt.
December hogs closed lower on the session but near the highs of the day. Export sales were nothing impressive and a sharp drop in pork product prices was also a factor, according to The Hightower Report.
Charts look technically weak and are subject to long liquidation, according to Stewart-Peterson. In addition to the weak technical view, near-term fundamentals have been softening.