In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.38 to $63.22/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 90 cents to $65.60
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.25 cents at $98.16/cwt.
April hogs finished lower today, hitting the lowest point since September 10, The Hightower Report said. “Prices for hogs in Germany are still steady despite the export disruptions,” they said.
Today’s action showed more long liquidation in lean hogs, Stewart-Peterson said. “The hog market is adding a more cautious tone on the talk of the Chinese pork industry stabilizing from the AFS outbreak,” they said.