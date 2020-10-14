In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.74 to $62.00/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $2.07 to $62.57
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 67 cents at $96.57/cwt.
December hogs closed sharply higher on the day and the buying pushed the market up to the highest levels since Jan. 24, according to The Hightower Report.
It all boils down to price and fundamentals in the hog market, according to William Moore of Agmaster. December hogs are trading at a $10 to $12 discount to cash and there is still strong demand from China.