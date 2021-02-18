 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $1.03 to $69.58/cwt.
  • National live had no comparison, priced at $54.60
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was priced at $71.98

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.64 to $90.81/cwt.

Hogs saw a reversal from the overbought condition of the market today, Total Farm Marketing said. Estimated slaughter was pegged at 478,000 head.

“The market is finding some support from the slower slaughter pace which has helped boost pork values,” The Hightower Report said. “The sharp break off of Friday’s highs may have attracted some buying support.”

