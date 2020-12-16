 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was unchanged at $53.64/cwt.
  • National live was had no comparison at $42.17
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 72 cents to $74.86/cwt.

Markets are hyper-focused on the direction of pork cutout values and there is a lack of stability in pork prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Fundamentally speaking, feed prices are high but hog prices have held fairly strong against that fact, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

Iowa Farmer Today

China’s securities regulator has announced the approval to launch hog futures on the Dalian commodity exchange, which will begin trading on Ja…

Iowa Farmer Today

The market found some early support after strength in the ham market and in pork cutout values last week, and traders are nervous that the ham…

Iowa Farmer Today

China’s hog herd has recovered to nearly 90% of normal levels since the effects of African Swine Fever, The Hightower Report said, with expect…

