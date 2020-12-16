In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was unchanged at $53.64/cwt.
- National live was had no comparison at $42.17
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 72 cents to $74.86/cwt.
Markets are hyper-focused on the direction of pork cutout values and there is a lack of stability in pork prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Fundamentally speaking, feed prices are high but hog prices have held fairly strong against that fact, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.
