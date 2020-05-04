“Cash and product markets are trending higher and with steady demand from China, the market seems to be in position to remain in an uptrend” The Hightower Report said. Expect some volatility as slaughter plants reopen, however.
Right now, traders are looking past any capacity issues and expecting times when slaughterhouses reopen, The Hightower Report said. “The dramatic surge higher in pork cut-out values leaves packer profit margins at an extremely high level, and this should help incentivize packers to solve the slaughter problems,” they said.