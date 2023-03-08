In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up 55 cents to $79.02/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.21 higher to $79.69.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 64 cents to $87.66/cwt.
“U.S. monthly pork exports for January came in at 555.74 mln pounds, up 8.9% from last year,” the Hightower Report said. “Exports to Mexico hit a new all-time high at 228.5 mln pounds. Exports to China were just 56.77 mln pounds as compared with a three-year low of 39.55 mln pounds in February 2022 and highest monthly total on record at 253.3 mln pounds in May 2020.”
“Daily slaughter is estimated at 481,000 head, up 13,000 over last week and 4,000 over last year,” the Hightower Report said. “The hog market is looking to work higher in the near term, supported by the cash and retail trend as the market is finding some balance between front and deferred futures.”