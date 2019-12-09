In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 50 cents to $47.02/cwt.
- National live was up 25 cents to $36.90
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up $1.41 to $46.65
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 10 cents to $81.98/cwt.
The lean hog market saw early selling as it hit some of the lowest points so far in December, The Hightower Report said. This came in spite of the news from China about possibly issuing waivers on some productions. “The record weekly pork production last week may be pressuring the market even though pork cutout values are well off the lows.”
“February lean hogs started the week on softer ground but managed to defend the bottom end of the recent range, 65.40-66.50,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “If this gives way, we would expect to see a leg lower and potential retest to the August lows, 63.675.”