While current supply is burdensome and China demand on the weekly export sales report was very slow, this does not mean that China demand for pork is weakening, according to The Hightower Report.
Bulgarian veterinary authorities said they will cull 24,000 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a pig farm in the northeast of the country, Allendale said.. The outbreak is the first at an industrial farm since August 2019 when the virus hit six breeding farms in the Balkan country, forcing the vet authorities to cull over 130,000 pigs.