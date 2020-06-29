In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 20 cents lower to $28.33/cwt.
- National live was down $1.59 to $23.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell 72 cents to $28.65
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 74 cents lower to $65.21/cwt.
“Some strength in pork product prices on Friday along with ideas that slaughter supplies should taper off into July helped to support,” the Hightower Report said. “Technical indicators are oversold but not at an extreme. Pork cut-out values at midsession today came in at $69.53, up $3.58 on the day.”
“Hog slaughter last week was 10.7% higher than the same week last year, and slaughter today was well ahead of the same day last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Weights are down, but carcass values’ resiliency to this kill pace shows just how strong demand is, both domestically and abroad.”