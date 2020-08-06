In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 54 cents to $37.99/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 66 cents to $38.81
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.76 to $70.80/cwt.
October hogs closed slightly higher in choppy trade and volatile pork prices continue to supply underlying support as the market absorbs the large production currently on the market, according to The Hightower Report.
There is nothing too dramatic to report in the hog market except that it is still reeling from the big drop earlier this year and farmers are simply trying to manage the risk at the moment, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group.