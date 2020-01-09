In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 45 cents to $51.12/cwt.
- National live rose 15 cents to $38.28
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 49 cents to $51.70
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 9 cents at $72.83/cwt.
The market is seeing some selling step in, taking out this week’s lows today, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “$65.40 is the November and December low, if we take that out, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a retest of contract lows.”
Scott Shellady noted that the funds in the lean hog market are long, so “they aren’t going to ask your permission to sell before they do,” and it has the makings of a flush if there is a reason to sell, he said.