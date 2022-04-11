In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was down 3 cents to $97.70.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.08 to $102.36.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $3.48 to $106.64.
The market may be struggling to rationalize the steep premium of June hogs to the cash market, according to The Hightower Report. High weight totals would seem to indicate hogs backed up in the country.
June hogs stayed in a consolidation pattern, building a bear flag in the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.